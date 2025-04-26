US strikes Houthi targets across Yemen

Shafaq News/ The US military launched a series of airstrikes on Saturday targeting Houthi (Ansarallah) positions in various parts of Yemen, amid rising tensions in the Red Sea region.

According to Houthi-affiliated Al-Masirah TV, the strikes hit the capital Sanaa, and the northern province of Saada. In Sanaa, airstrikes targeted the Al-Sabeen and Bani Al-Harith districts, while four additional strikes were reported in the Kitaf and Al-Salem districts of Saada.

⭕️عاجل⭕️وزارة الصحة: إصابة 8 مدنيين بينهم طفلان نتيجة عدوان أمريكي استهدف حيا سكنيا غرب الروضة في مديرية بني الحارث بالعاصمة صنعاء pic.twitter.com/EOswxsed7l — قناة المسيرة (@TvAlmasirah) April 26, 2025

Al-Masirah said the attack in Bani Al-Harith injured eight people, including children, but did not clarify whether the casualties included deaths.

The United States did not officially claim responsibility for Saturday’s strikes.

The escalation follows the resumption of US air operations on March 15, aimed at deterring Houthi attacks on vessels linked to the United States and Israel in the Red Sea.

The renewed campaign came after the Houthis announced on March 12 a ban on Israeli ships transiting the Red Sea, Arabian Sea, and Gulf of Aden, in protest against Israel’s blockade of humanitarian aid to Gaza. The group warned at the time that further steps could follow.

🟥 بالصور | عدوان أمريكي يستهدف حياً سكنياً غرب الروضة في مديرية بني الحارث بالعاصمة صنعاء(1️⃣)#جرائم_العدوان_الامريكي#لن_نترك_غزة pic.twitter.com/9L96pzm2DN — قناة المسيرة (@TvAlmasirah) April 26, 2025

According to Houthis, the United States has conducted more than 1,000 airstrikes across Yemen since mid-March, as part of a broader American military campaign ordered by President Donald Trump.

Last month, Washington redesignated Yemen’s Houthi movement (Ansarallah) as a Foreign Terrorist Organization (FTO), reinstating a designation that the Biden administration had previously revoked to facilitate humanitarian aid flows into Yemen.

The US State Department said Houthi activities "threaten civilian security, US personnel in the Middle East, regional partners, and the stability of global maritime trade."