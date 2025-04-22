Houthis: US launched 1,000 strikes on Yemen since March

Shafaq News/ Yemen’s Ansarallah group [Houthis] claimed on Tuesday that the United States has launched nearly 1,000 airstrikes on Yemen since March 15, unleashing heavy civilian casualties and widespread devastation, according to the group-aligned newspaper 26 September.

The group accused the United States of killing 217 civilians and injuring 436 others—mostly women and children—through nearly 1,000 airstrikes since mid-March.

The reported figures exclude casualties among the group’s members. Jamal Amer, foreign minister in the Sanaa-based Ansarallah government, dispatched formal letters to several UN bodies, including the Secretary-General, the President of the Security Council, and the High Commissioner for Human Rights, urging the creation of an independent international committee to investigate what he labeled as “US war crimes.”

Amer alleged the strikes had deliberately hit “vital civilian facilities”—airports, ports, farms, hospitals, water reservoirs, and archaeological landmarks. He cited a particularly deadly strike on Ras Isa port, which he said killed 80 civilians and wounded 150 others.

He also pointed to an airstrike on a residential district in Sanaa on Sunday, claiming it left 12 civilians dead and 30 injured. The figures have yet to be independently verified.

In his messages, Amer argued that the US campaign was not aimed at securing Red Sea navigation, but rather at shielding what he described as the “usurping Zionist [Israel] entity.”

He accused Washington of trying to break the siege on Israel, prolong attacks on Palestinians, and silence “Yemen’s religious and moral support” for the people of Gaza.

On Monday, US Navy warships carried out six strikes targeting the Yemeni group positions in southern Hodeidah.