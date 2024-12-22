Netanyahu vows strong response after Houthi missile strike Tel Aviv

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed to take action against the Houthis (Ansarallah) "with strength and determination" following the launch of a missile from Yemen that landed in Tel Aviv, injuring 16 people.

In a video released by his office, Netanyahu stated, "As we have acted forcefully against the armed branches of the Iranian axis of evil, we will act against the Houthis with strength, determination, and wisdom."

The Israeli Prime Minister accused the Houthis of threatening global navigation and the international order.

The Israeli military announced, on Saturday, that a missile launched from Yemen struck Israeli territory near Tel Aviv after interception attempts failed.

Medics reported that 16 people sustained minor injuries from glass shards, while 14 others were bruised during the rush to shelters. The Houthis claimed responsibility for the missile launch.