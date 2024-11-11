Yemen's Ansarallah hits Israeli base near Tel Aviv

Shafaq News/ Yemen's Ansarallah (Houthis) announced, on Monday, carrying out a missile strike on an Israeli base southeast of Tel Aviv.

The group’s spokesperson, Brig. Gen. Yehya Saree said in a televised statement that the group hit Nahal Sorek base using the hypersonic missile “Palestine 2” hitting its target “accurately.”

The operation is "in support" of the Palestinian and Lebanese resistance and people.

Earlier today, the Israeli military reported that it had intercepted a ballistic missile launched from Yemen.

According to the Israel Broadcasting Authority, “Debris from the missile caused a fire in the Beit Shemesh area, west of Jerusalem.”

 

