Yemen's Ansarallah hits Israeli base near Tel Aviv
Shafaq News/
Yemen's Ansarallah (Houthis) announced, on Monday, carrying out a missile
strike on an Israeli base southeast of Tel Aviv.
The group’s spokesperson, Brig. Gen. Yehya Saree said in a televised statement that the group hit Nahal Sorek base using the hypersonic missile “Palestine 2” hitting its target “accurately.”
بيان القوات المسلحة اليمنية بشأن تنفيذ عملية عسكرية استهدفت قاعدة "ناحال سوريك" جنوب شرق يافا في فلسطين المحتلة بصاروخ باليستي فرط صوتي "فلسطين2"، بتاريخ 11_11_2024م pic.twitter.com/DRzdv937Pq— العميد يحيى سريع (@army21ye) November 11, 2024
The
operation is "in support" of the Palestinian and Lebanese resistance and people.
Earlier
today, the Israeli military reported that it had intercepted a ballistic
missile launched from Yemen.
According to
the Israel Broadcasting Authority, “Debris from the missile caused a fire in
the Beit Shemesh area, west of Jerusalem.”