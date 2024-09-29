Israeli airstrikes kill 3, injure 33 in Yemen’s Houthi-controlled Hodeidah

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, three people were killed and 33 others injured in Israeli airstrikes targeting two ports and two power stations in Yemen's Hodeidah province, which is under Houthi control.

The Houthi-affiliated Al-Masirah TV reported that the dead included a worker at the port and three engineers at "Al-Hali" power station, with 33 individuals sustaining injuries.

Rescue teams are still searching for missing persons at the damaged sites.

Earlier on Sunday, the Israeli military confirmed launching airstrikes against targets linked to the Houthi movement in Yemen.

The military statement said the strikes hit a power station and a seaport used for oil imports.

It added that dozens of aircraft, including fighter jets, refueling planes, and reconnaissance drones, were involved in the strikes on sites used by the Houthi regime in the Ras Issa and Hodeidah areas.

The statement noted that these strikes were in response to recent Houthi attacks on Israel.