Missile from Yemen targets central Israel

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, the Israeli military reported intercepting a missile launched from Yemen that targeted central Israel.

According to an official statement, "sirens sounded in several areas of central Israel after detecting the missile launch from Yemen. The missile was intercepted outside Israeli airspace, preventing any damage or casualties."

Since the Gaza war erupted in 2023, the Houthis (Ansarallah) have intensified their offensive against Israel, claiming these actions as "solidarity with the Palestinians." The Times of Israel reported that the Houthis have launched over 220 ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, and drones at Israel in the past 11 months.

In addition to targeting Israel directly, the Houthis have posed significant threats to maritime security in the Red Sea. They have launched numerous missile and drone attacks on both military and civilian vessels, disrupting key shipping lanes such as the Bab al-Mandeb Strait. Reports indicate that Ansarallah have conducted more than 190 attacks on US Navy and commercial vessels, utilizing cruise missiles, drones, and sea mines.

One of the most high-profile incidents occurred on November 19, 2023, when the Houthis hijacked the cargo ship Galaxy Leader, taking 25 crew members hostage.