Airstrikes hit Yemeni capital Sana'a, targeting Houthi military sites

Shafaq News/ On Friday, the Yemeni capital Sana'a was subjected to airstrikes, with reports indicating that the attacks targeted military sites belonging to the Houthis (Ansarallah).

Sky News Arabia confirmed that “Israeli forces did not carry out the airstrikes.”

The Israeli airstrikes on Yemen have been part of the escalating regional tensions following Houthi missile and drone attacks on Israel, which the Houthis launched in solidarity with Palestinians after the October 7, 2023, Hamas-led attack on Israel. Israel has conducted multiple airstrikes targeting Houthi positions, focusing on key infrastructure used by the Houthis for smuggling Iranian weapons.

The latest airstrikes, occurring on December 26, 2024, targeted the Sanaa International Airport, the port city of Hodeida, and other strategic sites, causing significant casualties and damage.