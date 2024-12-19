Houthi leader declares war on Israel, warns airlines to avoid Ben Gurion Airport

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, Abdul-Malik Al-Houthi, the leader of the Houthi movement (Ansarallah) in Yemen, declared that his group is "at war with Israel," warning that the situation at Ben Gurion Airport is "unsafe" for airlines.

"A hypersonic missile was launched towards the Ministry of Defense in Tel Aviv in response to Israeli airstrikes on Yemen," he stated, asserting, "Israeli bombardment will not deter us from supporting Gaza."

Al-Houthi concluded, "Nine civilians were killed in today's Israeli attacks on Yemen."

This statement follows Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's warning that "the Houthis are learning and will learn the hard way that anyone who harms Israel will pay a very heavy price," after Israel conducted airstrikes on "military targets" belonging to Ansarallah in Yemen.

Netanyahu stated, "Following Hamas, Hezbollah, and Al-Assad regime in Syria, the Houthis have become almost the last remaining arm of the Iranian axis of evil."