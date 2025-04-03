Iraqi Turkmen Front Leader set to resign: Arshad al-Salihi to head election list

Shafaq News/ Hassan Turan, the head of the Iraqi Turkmen Front, is planning to submit his resignation from the position, a political source in Kirkuk revealed on Thursday.

The source also noted that Turan’s successor would be selected, with potential candidates including Mohammad Samaan and another member of the Iraqi Turkmen Front.

He added that a delegation from the Turkmen Front will visit Ankara to discuss the developments within the political group.

Additionally, the source confirmed that Arshad al-Salihi, the current Iraqi parliament member and head of the Human Rights Committee, will lead the Turkmen Front’s list in the upcoming parliamentary elections.

The decision will be finalized once internal arrangements within the Iraqi Turkmen Front are completed.