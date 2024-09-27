Israel intercepts Houthi missile launched from Yemen, 18 injured in Tel Aviv

Shafaq News/ Israel's military intercepted a surface-to-surface missile launched from Yemen late Thursday night using its Arrow air defense system. Air raid sirens blared across large parts, including Tel Aviv and northern Israel.

In a statement, the Israeli army confirmed, "Following the sirens that sounded in central Israel, the surface-to-surface missile launched from Yemen was intercepted by an 'Arrow' interceptor outside Israeli territory," the army said.

Israel’s emergency services reported that 18 people were injured during a stampede as Tel Aviv residents rushed to shelters. Israeli media noted that some injuries were moderate, while video footage showed cars stopping abruptly in the streets as people ran to safety.

Ben Gurion Airport also briefly halted all operations, suspending takeoffs and landings during the alert, according to Israeli reports.

Yemen's Ansarallah movement, commonly known as the Houthis, did not claim responsibility for the missile, however, Brig. Gen. Yehya Saree, the group's military spokesperson, said an "important statement" would be issued within hours, following the launch.

The Houthis have stepped up missile and drone attacks against Israel since the start of the Gaza war on October 7.

In July, the group fired a hypersonic missile that traveled 2,040 kilometers in just over 11 minutes, targeting Tel Aviv but broke apart after being intercepted, according to the Israeli army. Israel retaliated by attacking near the Yemeni port city of Hodeidah, killing six people and injuring 80.

Meanwhile, the Houthis' leader, Abdul Malik Al-Houthi, reiterated in his weekly speech, the group's unwavering support for Palestinian resistance and Lebanon’s Hezbollah. "We will never hesitate to support Gaza and Palestine as a whole, as well as Lebanon and Hezbollah," he declared, emphasizing their alignment with pro-Iran factions across the region.