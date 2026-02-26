Tehran vows no nuclear weapons amid US negotiations

Shafaq News- Tehran

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Thursday stressed that Tehran “will not develop” nuclear weapons as Iran and the US began a third round of nuclear negotiations in Geneva.

According to the state television, Pezeshkian cited a religious ruling by Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei banning weapons of mass destruction as the reason behind Tehran’s aversion to the development of nuclear arms.

Talks resumed earlier today in Geneva under Omani mediation. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi had submitted a written proposal to Omani Foreign Minister Badr Al-Busaidi, who has been relaying messages between the two sides since last night.

Although Iranian officials have repeatedly rejected plans to develop nuclear weapons, US President Donald Trump has said Washington “will never allow” Iran to acquire such arms, most recently in his 2026 State of the Union address. On February 19, he gave Tehran 15 days to reach what he called a “meaningful deal,” warning of consequences if talks fail.

The New York Times reported that Trump is weighing military options if diplomacy collapses, including potential strikes on Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) bases, nuclear facilities, and missile infrastructure.

