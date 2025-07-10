Iran MP: Only a tactical nuke could have hit Fordow

Shafaq News – Tehran/Washington

The United States used a tactical nuclear weapon in its June strike on Iran’s Fordow nuclear site, an Iranian lawmaker claimed on Thursday.

Abolfazl Zohrevand, a member of Parliament’s National Security Committee, argued in an online interview that the facility’s underground structure—buried more than 60 meters beneath reinforced rock—strongly suggests the use of “a low-yield nuclear device.”

Tactical nuclear weapons are designed for battlefield use against military targets. While their yield is lower than strategic warheads, their deployment remains controversial due to the risk of escalation and global nuclear instability.

No international agency or independent monitor has confirmed the use of nuclear weapons in the strike.

Debate continues over the scope and effectiveness of the US operation. President Donald Trump claimed the strike completely destroyed the site, comparing it to Hiroshima and Nagasaki. However, a US intelligence assessment concluded the attack caused only limited damage to Iran’s nuclear infrastructure.

Iranian officials have also denied total destruction, instead stating that the facility "sustained significant damage."