Baghdad and Islamabad discuss illegal labor

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Illegal labor and the conditions of Pakistani workers in Iraq dominated talks between caretaker Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani and Pakistani President Asif Ali Zardari during their meeting in Baghdad on Sunday.

According to a statement from the PM’s media office, Al-Sudani pointed to the long-standing official and popular ties between Iraq and Pakistan, noting that Iraq welcomes visitors from around the world.

The discussions also covered broader bilateral relations, including ways to boost trade, the exchange of prisoners, and steps toward an agreement on the extradition of wanted individuals.

Citing Iraq’s importance in the Islamic world and the Middle East, Zardari praised the country’s historical and cultural standing and affirmed Pakistan’s readiness to cooperate with Iraq across a wide range of fields, including expanding existing areas of collaboration.

Foreign labor forms a key part of Iraq’s workforce, with over one million workers from abroad, many operating without official permits, filling roles in construction, services, and domestic work. Pakistanis make up a sizable share, with roughly 68,000 registered and tens of thousands more working informally. While many work in construction and hospitality, challenges persist, including unclear legal status, limited labor protections, and disputes over wages and working conditions.

Read more: Foreign workers flood Iraq: A threat to local jobs