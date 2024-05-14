President Barzani meets PM Al-Sudani in Baghdad

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, the President of Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, met Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani in Baghdad.

According to a statement from the Kurdish Presidency, the two leaders "exchanged perspectives on Iraq's overall situation and the Kurdistan Region, as well as key shared concerns. They delved into the federal government's agenda, focusing on plans and strategies for Iraq's economic development."

"Both sides emphasized the need for sustained dialogue across all sectors to achieve lasting solutions grounded in constitutional and legal principles."

President Barzani arrived in Baghdad today on an official visit. He met with Chief Justice Jasim Mohammed al-Ameri and Iraq's Supreme Judicial Council Chairman Faiq Zaidan.

According to Dilshad Shehab, the spokesperson for the Kurdistan Region Presidency, Barzani will discuss relations and issues of mutual interest with Iraqi top officials.