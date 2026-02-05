Gold prices fall in Baghdad and Erbil markets

Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Erbil

On Thursday, gold prices hovered around 1.03 million IQD per mithqal in Baghdad and Erbil markets, marking a decline from the previous session, according to a survey by Shafaq News Agency.

Gold prices on Baghdad's Al-Nahr Street recorded a selling price of 1.037 million IQD per mithqal (equivalent to five grams) for 21-carat gold, including Gulf, Turkish, and European varieties, with a buying price of 1.033 million IQD. The same gold had sold for 1.073 million IQD on Wednesday.

The selling price for 21-carat Iraqi gold stood at 1.007 million IQD, while the buying price reached 1.003 million IQD.

In jewelry stores, the selling price per mithqal of 21-carat Gulf gold ranged between 1.040 million and 1.050 million IQD, while Iraqi gold sold for between 1.010 million and 1.020 million IQD.

In Erbil, 22-carat gold was sold at 1.130 million IQD per mithqal, 21-carat gold at 1.080 million IQD, and 18-carat gold at 925,000 IQD.