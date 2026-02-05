Al-Maliki sounds different this time — the world is not convinced yet

Shafaq News

Former Iraqi prime minister Nouri al-Maliki is once again positioning himself at the center of Iraq’s post-election calculations, backing his political weight in parliament with a renewed diplomatic tone aimed at regional and international audiences. With 29 seats held by his State of Law coalition, al-Maliki remains one of the most influential figures inside the Shiite Coordination Framework, an influence now paired with language that signals openness rather than confrontation.

The shift has been most visible in his recent comments on Syria and Iraq’s external relations, where al-Maliki adopted conciliatory phrasing and stressed cooperation, border security, and regional stability. The messaging marks a notable contrast with earlier years, when his rhetoric toward Damascus was openly hostile and framed through the lens of security confrontation.

In his latest remarks, al-Maliki spoke of building positive relations with Syria and referred to Syrian transitional president Ahmad al-Sharaa in fraternal terms. The language stood in sharp contrast to al-Maliki’s past positions, when he accused Syrian actors of facilitating violence inside Iraq and previously described al-Sharaa as a “terrorist” responsible for the killing of Iraqis during years of cross-border instability.

For Iraqi analysts sympathetic to the former prime minister, the tonal shift reflects political experience rather than contradiction. Political writer and analyst Ali al-Baider described al-Maliki as “one of the most mature Iraqi politicians,” arguing that his positions are often shaped by a sense of state responsibility rather than tactical maneuvering. “When al-Maliki acts as a political leader, his influence is often stronger than when he is in office,” al-Baider said, portraying the current approach as pragmatic and stabilizing.

Researcher Muhannad al-Rawi offered a similar reading, suggesting that al-Maliki’s message is not directed at Damascus alone. “This discourse is meant for the United States and the international community,” he said, adding that the intent is to signal that a future Iraqi government would not treat Syria as a point of permanent tension. In this view, Syria becomes a channel for reassurance rather than the core audience.

Inside Iraq, this rhetoric aligns with a broader effort by the Coordination Framework to project moderation and calm at a sensitive political moment. Political researcher Abu Mithaq al-Yasari argued that the ruling Shiite alliance has embraced a discourse focused on de-escalation and postponing disputes. “The current phase requires a calm tone that seeks to win trust and reduce friction,” he said, linking the approach to Iraq’s need for internal stability and regional engagement.

Beyond Iraq, however, tone alone carries limited weight as international actors continue to evaluate Iraqi leadership through political memory and institutional outcomes rather than verbal reassurance. Al-Maliki’s record during his second term —particularly the concentration of power and the security breakdown that followed— remains central to how foreign capitals assess the prospect of his return.

That gap was underscored by comments from US President Donald Trump, who warned that al-Maliki’s comeback could revive political and security turmoil in Iraq. Al-Maliki rejected the criticism, insisting that his candidacy is a purely domestic matter and arguing that Trump’s remarks were based on distorted information provided by political rivals.

Not all Iraqi analysts believe a diplomatic reset can overcome entrenched skepticism. Researcher Ramadan al-Badran cautioned that al-Maliki’s confidence in his own political judgment does not necessarily translate into international acceptance. The global environment today, in his view, requires a different political style and greater flexibility, pointing to the complexity of managing regional files amid economic and security pressure.

Al-Badran argued that Iraq’s next phase will require a figure capable of balancing domestic power with credible engagement abroad. From this perspective, al-Maliki’s history —particularly on Syria and regional alignment— continues to raise doubts about whether rhetorical moderation can substitute for structural reassurance.

Al-Maliki’s recalibrated language reflects an awareness of those doubts. By emphasizing diplomacy and regional cooperation, he is testing whether foreign actors are willing to reassess him as part of Iraq’s evolving political landscape. Supporters frame the shift as responsible statecraft; critics see it as a tactical adjustment constrained by an enduring political record.

For foreign actors, the core issue is not whether al-Maliki sounds different, but whether a government shaped by his influence would behave differently. International confidence in Baghdad has historically rested on policy signals, power-sharing practices, and institutional guarantees, not personal tone.

As government formation approaches, al-Maliki’s positioning highlights that domestic strength does not automatically translate into external confidence. His parliamentary weight ensures relevance, but international acceptance will depend on actions rather than language, particularly in governance, economic management, and regional balance.

Written and edited by Shafaq News staff.