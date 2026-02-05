Over 100 companies join Erbil car exhibition

Shafaq News- Erbil

The 11th Erbil International Exhibition for Cars, Spare Parts and Accessories opened on Thursday, bringing together 140 companies from 12 countries to showcase vehicles, components, and automotive technologies in the Kurdistan Region.

Shafaq News correspondent said the event, which is set to run for four days, includes 25 local companies, 60 Chinese firms presenting advanced automotive technologies, and 57 companies from other countries offering a range of products.

On the sidelines, the Chamber of Commerce delegation met participating companies to discuss incentives for foreign traders and ways to develop the Regional automotive market.

