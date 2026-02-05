Iranian Army: US bases in region easily reachable

Shafaq News- Tehran

US military bases in the region are “easy to reach,” Iranian Army spokesperson Amir Akrami Nia stated on Thursday.

In remarks for state television, he added that Iran is prepared to defend itself and respond to any attack, calling on US President Donald Trump to “choose between reconciliation and war.”

Akrami Nia noted that the proximity of US bases makes them more vulnerable, increasing what he described as their exposure to risk.

Meanwhile, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi affrimed that , nuclear talks with the United States will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday in Muscat.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio stressed that engaging Iran in talks does not amount to a concession. He said Washington is willing to enter talks to assess whether progress is possible, while remaining skeptical of the outcome. Any dialogue, he added, must address Iran’s ballistic missile program and would proceed only if Tehran demonstrates seriousness.