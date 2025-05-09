US Envoy: Iran vows no nukes, must dismantle sites

Shafaq News/ US Presidential Envoy to the Middle East, Steve Witkoff, said on Friday that Tehran has informed Washington it does not intend to acquire nuclear weapons.

In an interview with Breitbart News, Witkoff noted that the United States is taking Iran’s statement seriously. “Based on that, they must dismantle uranium enrichment facilities. They cannot possess centrifuges.”

Witkoff stressed that Washington’s red line is the existence of any Uranium enrichment program in Iran, affirming that “no enrichment means dismantling the Natanz, Fordow, and Isfahan facilities.”

He also called on Iran to dilute its stockpile of enriched nuclear fuel and send it far from its borders. “If they want a civilian program, they should convert their reactors to versions similar to Bushehr.”

Earlier, Ali Shamkhani, a senior advisor to Iran’s Supreme Leader, confirmed that Washington has accepted the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA)’s assessment confirming Iran does not possess nuclear weapons.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi announced that the fourth round of nuclear talks between Iran and the United States will take place on May 11.