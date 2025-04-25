Trio calls on IAEA to salvage Iran nuclear diplomacy

Shafaq News/ China voiced support for the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to play a constructive role in advancing a political and diplomatic resolution to the Iran nuclear issue, following a high-level meeting in Vienna.

Li Song, China’s permanent representative to the IAEA, made the remarks after Thursday’s talks with IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi, Russian envoy Mikhail Ulyanov, and Iranian envoy Reza Najafi. The meeting comes ahead of a new round of indirect negotiations between Iran and the United States, set to begin Saturday in Muscat, Oman.

Li reiterated Beijing’s appreciation for Iran’s stated commitment not to pursue nuclear weapons and affirmed China’s support for Tehran’s right to peacefully use nuclear energy. He emphasized the importance of dialogue and negotiation in safeguarding Iran’s legitimate rights and interests, including engagement with the United States.

"China is ready to strengthen communication and cooperation with Russia, Iran, and the IAEA to help inject positive momentum into diplomatic efforts," Li said.

He added that China and Russia support Iran in enhancing its dialogue and cooperation with the nuclear watchdog.

During the trilateral talks, China, Russia, and Iran underlined that political and diplomatic engagement rooted in mutual respect remains the only viable path forward. The three nations also backed the IAEA and its director general as capable contributors to resolving the issue in a “constructive, positive, and practical” manner.

The Vienna meeting comes amid renewed efforts to revive stalled diplomacy over Iran’s nuclear activities and the potential easing of US sanctions, which were reimposed after Washington withdrew from the 2015 nuclear deal.