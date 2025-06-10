US sees enough progress to Continue Iran talks

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, US State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce stated that progress in nuclear negotiations with Iran is sufficient for their continuation, though “not significant.”

Meanwhile, Axios quoted American and Israeli diplomats as saying that US President Donald Trump informed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu he “still wants to resolve the crisis with Iran through talks, not bombs.”

Iran condemned recent remarks by International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi, describing the agency’s upcoming report as “political and unjustified.”

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei warned that Iran “will respond appropriately” if the IAEA Board of Governors issues a resolution against Tehran. In televised remarks, Baghaei described the report as an attempt by the European Troika and the United States to justify referring Iran’s nuclear file to the U.N. Security Council.

He also revealed that France canceled a scheduled phone call between the EU foreign policy chief and his counterparts from Germany, France, and the UK.

Baghaei reiterated Iran’s position that it is not pursuing nuclear weapons. “We have the Supreme Leader’s fatwa (religious law) prohibiting them,” he said, adding that the IAEA report “does not mention any deviation in the direction of Iran’s nuclear program.”

A confidential IAEA report dated May 31, 2025, stated that Iran had stockpiled 408.6 kilograms of uranium enriched up to 60% by May 17, an increase of nearly 50% since February. This level is one step short of the 90% threshold required for nuclear weapons.

Iran’s Foreign Ministry announced a new round of talks with the United States scheduled for Sunday. Both sides have conducted five rounds of negotiations in Muscat and Rome, mediated by Oman, since April 12.

Talks stalled over uranium enrichment, with Tehran insisting on its right to enrich under the Non-Proliferation Treaty, while the US administration considers Iran’s enrichment a “red line.”