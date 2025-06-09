IAEA director accuses Iran of breaching trust

Shafaq News/ On Monday, the Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Rafael Grossi, accused Iran of undermining cooperation by secretly obtaining and analyzing classified UN nuclear documents.

Grossi confirmed that the incident dated back several years and was detailed in a confidential agency report circulated to member states on May 31. The report stated the IAEA had “conclusive evidence” that Iranian authorities had actively collected and reviewed highly sensitive agency materials. Grossi emphasized, “Such actions are clearly incompatible with the spirit of cooperation.”

The IAEA is working to ease tensions amid concerns over a possible Israeli military strike on Iran’s nuclear program, he said, highlighting that a thorough verification and monitoring process could provide the necessary reassurance to both Israel and the international community.

Regarding Iran’s current uranium stockpile, Grossi clarified that uranium enrichment is not in itself banned and acknowledged Iran’s repeated assertion of this point. However, he cautioned that Iran’s continued enrichment to near weapons-grade levels is unique globally and cannot be overlooked.

Turning to Iran's nuclear trajectory, Grossi reiterated that the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) was designed to regulate a very different version of Iran’s nuclear program. “Even if you wanted to revive it, it would not be enough because now they have new technologies,” he remarked.

Asked about the potential impact of a resolution by the IAEA Board of Governors on Iran–US nuclear talks, Grossi stated there is “no formal link” between the two tracks but acknowledged a “mutual influence.” The resolution, backed by the US, UK, France, and Germany, censures Iran for non-compliance with its safeguards obligations.