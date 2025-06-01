Egypt to host Iran-IAEA nuclear talks

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, Egypt’s Foreign Ministry announced that Cairo will host a meeting between Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi next Monday.

On Saturday, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei confirmed the meeting, describing it as part of broader efforts to deepen regional coordination. Discussions are expected to cover bilateral ties, developments in Palestine, and wider international issues.

Araghchi and Grossi have held several rounds of talks in Tehran and New York, aimed at advancing nuclear cooperation and addressing concerns about the peaceful nature of Iran’s nuclear program.

The Cairo talks come ahead of a widely anticipated sixth round of indirect nuclear negotiations between Tehran and Washington, with Western powers pushing for stricter guarantees on Iran’s atomic activities.