IAEA’s Grossi: Iran talks advance on inspections

Shafaq News – Vienna / Tehran

Talks with Iran on resuming full nuclear inspections have made progress, but time is running out, the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Rafael Grossi, said on Monday.

Speaking at a meeting of the IAEA’s 35-member Board of Governors, Grossi stated that the discussions had seen “positive steps,” voicing confidence in the potential for a successful outcome. However, he emphasized that “time is still available, but limited,” adding that “I remain hopeful we can reach a workable solution very soon.”

Earlier, Iran’s permanent representative to the IAEA, Reza Najafi, confirmed that a third round of technical negotiations between Tehran and the agency was held in Vienna.

Najafi explained that the talks addressed mechanisms for implementing safeguards obligations under new conditions following the attacks on Iran’s nuclear facilities and in line with a resolution by the Iranian parliament (Islamic Consultative Assembly). He added that both sides exchanged views on the contents of a draft guidance text, according to Iran’s official news agency IRNA.

Meanwhile, a confidential IAEA report released last Wednesday revealed that Iran had increased its stockpile of uranium enriched to 60% purity — a level close to weapons-grade — ahead of an Israeli strike on its nuclear sites on June 13.

The report, circulated by Western media, stated that Iran’s stockpile of 60%-enriched uranium in the form of uranium hexafluoride, which is suitable for further enrichment using centrifuges, reached 440.9 kilograms as of June 13.

According to IAEA definitions, 125 kilograms of uranium enriched to 20% is theoretically sufficient to produce one nuclear weapon if further enriched.