200+ Israeli attacks hit Iran in 24 hours

Shafaq News- Middle East

The Israeli military carried out 400 attack sorties in western and central Iran and struck more than 200 Iranian infrastructure targets over the past 24 hours, the army said on Sunday.

According to the army’s spokesperson Ella Waweyah, Israel killed senior intelligence officials within Iran’s emergency command structure, noting that “strikes in Lebanon are continuing and will not stop until their objectives are achieved.”

⭕️ يواصل جيش الدفاع نشاطه المكثف في إطار المعركة متعددة الساحات، التي تتمحور حول عملية "زئير الأسد" لإزالة التهديد الوجودي الذي يشكله نظام الإرهاب الإيراني عن دولة إسرائيل. ⭕️ استهداف أكثر من 200 بنية تحتية إرهابية خلال الأربع والعشرين ساعة الأخيرة، ومنذ بداية عملية "زئير… pic.twitter.com/YYUVFfvYp3 — Lieutenant Colonel Ella Waweya | إيلا واوية (@CaptainElla1) March 15, 2026

Israeli media outlets said, citing the Israeli army, that it launched more than 7,600 strikes in Iran during roughly 4,700 sorties, targeting around 2,000 regime-linked sites and approximately 4,700 locations tied to Iran’s missile program. In Lebanon, Israeli forces reported striking approximately 1,100 sites, including missile depots, command centers, and positions associated with Hezbollah’s Radwan Force.

On casualties, Israel reported 15 deaths, including 13 civilians and two soldiers, along with 3,310 wounded, among them 436 children. US forces reported 13 persons killed and about 200 wounded, including 10 in serious condition.

Israel and the United States launched an attack on Iran on February 28, killing 48 senior officials, including Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. On March 2, the conflict expanded regionally to include Lebanon after Hezbollah entered the war.