Iran’s air defenses engage drones as US mulls strike options

Shafaq News- Tehran

Air defenses were activated over Tehran on Thursday, with interception activity targeting small and reconnaissance drones across multiple parts of the capital.

Tasnim News Agency indicated that air defense sounds continued in western, central, and southeastern districts, linking the activity to efforts to counter small unmanned aerial vehicles.

The US Central Command (CENTCOM) confirmed that F-16 fighter jets were conducting routine patrols across the region to support security and stability.

Separately, US officials are preparing to review potential military options against Iran. Reuters reported that President Donald Trump is expected to receive a briefing from senior military commanders focused on measures to compel Tehran to negotiate and bring the conflict to an end.

Earlier today, US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, who described Trump as leading efforts toward a “great deal” with Iran, while alleging that Tehran is pursuing a North Korea-style strategy to acquire nuclear weapons through the development of a missile shield.