Strikes rock Iranian Kurdish opposition camp in Erbil

Shafaq News- Erbil

A refugee camp housing Iranian Kurdish opposition members in Erbil’s Koysanjaq district came under a second attack in three days on Thursday, struck by missiles and drones, according to a Kurdish Iranian opposition official.

Karim Barwizi of the Kurdistan Democratic Party of Iran told Shafaq News that Azadi camp was targeted with eight missiles and unmanned aerial vehicles, noting that additional projectiles were intercepted before reaching the site. The attack caused material damage but no casualties.

The strike follows an earlier wave of attacks three days ago targeting the same camp and a residential complex housing Iranian Kurdish refugees in the Surdash subdistrict south of al-Sulaymaniyah. The first incident, carried out by a single drone, caused material damage without injuries, while a second attack involving two drones resulted in both casualties and property damage, the extent of which remains unclear.

The Kurdistan Region has faced roughly 650 drone attacks during periods of regional escalation prior to a temporary truce between Washington and Tehran, incidents that caused civilian casualties and significant damage to infrastructure and economic facilities.

Read more: 650 Strikes in Iraqi Kurdistan: How deniability became a weapon