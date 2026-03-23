Four rockets hit Iranian opposition site near Erbil

Shafaq News- Erbil

Four rockets struck a mountainous area hosting an Iranian opposition site near Erbil on Tuesday, a local source told Shafaq News.

The rockets hit Mount Bani Harir in the Soran Administration, an area that spans Khalifan and Shaqlawa districts.

The site is believed to house facilities linked to Iranian opposition groups, the source said, adding that it remains unclear whether the attack was carried out by Iran or another party.