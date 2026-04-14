Iraqi Kurdistan downs two explosive drones over Erbil

Shafaq News- Erbil

Kurdistan Region Counter-Terrorism Directorate on Tuesday reported the downing of two explosive-laden drones over Erbil, without casualties or damage.

The aircraft were detected at 17:04 local time after being launched from Iranian territory toward the province, with warplanes intercepting both before reaching their targets.

Since hostilities escalated between the United States, Iran, and Israel on February 28, the Kurdistan Region has faced around 650 missile and drone incidents affecting diplomatic facilities, sites linked to Iranian Kurdish opposition groups, Peshmerga positions, oil fields, communication networks, residential areas, and public infrastructure, leaving about 16 people dead and 100 injured.

Read more: 650 Strikes in Iraqi Kurdistan: How deniability became a weapon