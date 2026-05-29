President Aoun pushes ceasefire amid Israeli advance in Lebanon

Shafaq News- Beirut

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun told US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Friday that securing a ceasefire in Lebanon must be the immediate priority, describing it as the essential first step toward addressing other outstanding issues.

According to a statement from the Lebanese presidency, Aoun stressed during a phone call with Rubio the need to intensify efforts to halt the fighting and create conditions for broader political and security discussions.

تلقى رئيس الجمهورية العماد جوزاف عون اتصالاً هاتفياً من وزير الخارجية الأميركي ماركو روبيو، جرى خلاله عرض للأوضاع العامة في لبنان والمنطقة والتطورات الراهنة.وأكد الرئيس عون خلال الاتصال ضرورة بذل كل الجهود الممكنة من أجل التوصل إلى وقف لإطلاق النار، باعتباره المدخل الأساسي… — Lebanese Presidency (@LBpresidency) May 29, 2026

Rubio reaffirmed Washington's commitment to the understandings reached during previous talks in Washington and reiterated US support for Lebanon's stability, sovereignty, and right to determine its own future, the statement said.

Read more: Ceasefire without sovereignty: how Lebanon's fragmented power blocks a peace with Israel

The call came as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israeli forces had crossed the Litani River and taken control of “strategic positions in southern Lebanon.” Speaking during a visit to Israel's northern border, Netanyahu said military operations were continuing in Beirut, the Beqaa Valley, and along the broader front.

Earlier today, Israeli media reported that the military had recommended expanding both airstrikes and ground operations in Lebanon amid concerns that growing US pressure could eventually push for a halt to the campaign.

Lebanon's Health Ministry said the Israeli offensive has killed 3,355 people and wounded 10,095 since March 2.