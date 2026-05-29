Netanyahu: Israeli forces operate in Beirut and beyond

Shafaq News- Middle East

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Friday that Israeli forces are operating in Beirut and across Lebanon's entire front, a day after the Israeli military struck the outskirts of Beirut's southern suburbs.

During a visit to the northern border, Netanyahu told reporters, "Our forces have crossed the Litani River and taken control of strategic positions; we are also operating in Beirut, the Beqaa Valley, and along the entire front."

Earlier Friday, the Israeli military recommended intensifying strikes and ground operations in Lebanon, amid concerns of imminent US pressure to halt them, with Channel 12 reporting plans to escalate beyond the Yellow Line before the situation is "prolonged" further.

Lebanon's Health Ministry said the Israeli offensive has killed 3,355 people and wounded 10,095 since March 2.