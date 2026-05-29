US charges Iraqi-Iranian over ‘plots’ in Europe, US

Shafaq News- Washington

The US Justice Department indicted dual Iraqi-Iranian national Mohammad Baqer Saad Dawood Al-Saadi on eight terrorism-related charges, accusing him of helping direct nearly 20 attacks and attempted attacks in Europe and the United States as an operative of Iraqi faction Kataib Hezbollah and Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

The charges include conspiracy to provide material support to Kataib Hezbollah, conspiracy to provide material support to the IRGC, material support for terrorism, attempted transnational terrorism, conspiracy to bomb a place of public use, attempted destruction of property by fire or explosives, and terrorism financing.

Several charges carry maximum penalties of 15 to 20 years in prison, while attempted transnational terrorism and conspiracy to bomb a public place carry potential life sentences. Still, the charges are allegations, and Al-Saadi is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

Al-Saadi, 32, allegedly attempted in March and April to carry out attacks in the United States, including against a synagogue in New York, and discussed targeting Jewish institutions in Los Angeles and Scottsdale, Arizona, the department said, accusing him of “working closely” with senior figures in Kataib Hezbollah and the IRGC, both US-designated foreign terrorist organizations, and furthering their operations since at least 2017.

On April 30, Al-Saadi contacted an individual in the United States and asked whether that person knew someone who could attack the country, including by “burning” or “killing,” according to the department. He was detained abroad the following day, transferred into FBI custody on May 14, and brought to the Southern District of New York, and “evidence” recovered from his phone and social media accounts allegedly showed his role in planning, promoting, and filming attacks in Europe, including attacks against Jewish and US-linked targets.

After his arrest, Al-Saadi described himself as a leader of the “resistance,” which he said included the IRGC and its proxies, including Kataib Hezbollah, Hezbollah, and the Houthis, according to the indictment.

Kataib Hezbollah, however, had denied any ties to Al-Saadi.