Seyyid Hassan Nasrallah confirmed alive amid rumors of assassination

Shafaq News/ Seyyid Hassan Nasrallah, the Secretary-General of Hezbollah, is still alive, despite recent rumors suggesting he was killed in an Israeli strike on Haret Hreik in the southern suburbs of Beirut.

Axios, quoting an Israeli source, stated that "Seyyid Hassan Nasrallah was the target of the latest Israeli strike on the southern suburbs of Beirut, and the Israeli military is currently verifying whether he was injured."

Earlier today, Lebanon's National News Agency reported a series of Israeli airstrikes on Beirut’s southern suburbs, resulting in the collapse of several buildings.

Ambulances were seen rushing to the scene of the attack. Lebanese media reports indicate that these recent airstrikes have resulted in 51 casualties, including both dead and injured, with the numbers likely to rise.

This comes as Israeli media sources assert the successful assassination of Hassan Nasrallah following the targeting of the party's central command headquarters. According to the Israeli military, Nasrallah's headquarters is located beneath residential buildings in the heart of Beirut's southern suburbs.

Today’s Israeli strikes represent the most intense attack since the escalation of hostilities between Israel and Hezbollah began in October 2023, leading to the destruction of six buildings that were struck in the southern suburbs.