Pentagon confirms lack of prior knowledge on recent Israeli strike in Beirut

Shafaq News/ The US Department of Defense (Pentagon) confirmed, on Friday, that the United States was not aware in advance of the recent Israeli strike carried out in the southern suburbs of Beirut.

In a press conference, Pentagon spokesperson Sabrina Singh stated, "The United States did not receive any prior warning regarding the Israeli strike in Beirut, and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin spoke with the Israeli Security Minister during the operation."

Singh reiterated, "The United States did not participate in this operation."

She declined to disclose what Israeli Security Minister Yoav Gallant told Austin regarding the operation, or whether it was aimed at Hezbollah's Secretary-General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah. Additionally, she refrained from speculating on whether Nasrallah is still alive.

Earlier today, Reuters reported that Nasrallah is still alive, despite recent rumors suggesting he was killed in the Israeli strike.

Lebanon's National News Agency reported a series of Israeli airstrikes on Beirut’s southern suburbs, resulting in the collapse of several buildings. Lebanese media reports indicate that these recent airstrikes have resulted in 51 casualties, including both dead and injured, with the numbers likely to rise.

Today’s Israeli strikes represent the most intense attack since the escalation of hostilities between Israel and Hezbollah began in October 2023, leading to the destruction of six buildings that were struck in the southern suburbs.