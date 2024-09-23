Israeli military strikes Beirut, targets senior Hezbollah commander

Shafaq News/ The Israeli military launched a targeted strike in the Lebanese capital, Beirut, on Monday evening, following hundreds of airstrikes earlier in the day on southern and eastern Lebanon.

Local and international media, including Haaretz and Reuters, reported that the strike aimed at Ali Karaki, a senior commander of Hezbollah's southern front. The precision strike hit the southern suburbs of Beirut, an area known to be a Hezbollah stronghold.

The faith of Hezbollah's leader is still unknown.