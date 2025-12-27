PUK says no Kurdistan cabinet can be formed without its participation

Shafaq News – Al-Sulaymaniyah

The Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) said negotiations with the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) over forming the Kurdistan Region’s tenth cabinet remain inconclusive, insisting that no administration can be established without PUK participation.

In an interview with analyst and columnist Manish Rai at the PUK headquarters in Al-Sulaymaniyah, PUK spokesperson Karwan Gaznay said talks are ongoing but must culminate in a comprehensive arrangement that delivers effective governance and balanced power-sharing.

“The Patriotic Union of Kurdistan would like to have a service-based government in all the cities of the Kurdistan Region. We do not want a government that discriminates or differentiates,” Gaznay said. “Our responsibility lies in meeting the needs of all people without any differences.”

The Kurdistan Region held long-delayed parliamentary elections in October 2024, with the KDP winning 39 of 100 seats and the PUK securing 23. The absence of a majority has prolonged negotiations, amid reported differences over governance structures and senior appointments.

Gaznay said discussions are proceeding on two tracks: setting the governing framework for the next four years and agreeing on the allocation of key posts. “The PUK will not give up any position that is our electoral right,” he said, adding that the party is seeking roles that enable it to deliver on campaign pledges.

Addressing speculation that the PUK is seeking either the presidency of the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) or the premiership, Gaznay said no specific offices are being named publicly, noting, “We demand positions that can fulfill the promises we made to our people and enable us to serve the people of Kurdistan.”

He rejected claims that the KDP could form a cabinet independently. “It is crystal clear that the KDP cannot form any government whatsoever without a real partnership with the PUK,” Gaznay remarked. “There are geographical, historical, and electoral realities that cannot be ignored or overlooked. No government will be successful without our participation, and even if one is formed, it will fail.”

On public frustration over delays, Gaznay acknowledged the impact on democratic confidence but cautioned against hasty arrangements. “Forming a weak government would harm the democratization process even more than delaying the formation of a new government,” he said.

Responding to assertions that recent electoral results have strengthened the PUK’s leverage, Gaznay noted the party’s approach reflects its voter mandate, citing outcomes in Iraq’s 2023 provincial polls, the 2024 Kurdistan parliamentary elections, and the 2025 Iraqi parliamentary vote. “We promised to bring the governing system back to its rightful path, and we seek to achieve this through the formation of this government.”

Gaznay said the “comprehensive agreement” sought by the PUK would be a written framework defining governance principles and priorities. “Every political party worldwide has agendas and election plans, and they follow these plans after forming a government,” he observed. “We aim to incorporate our plans and ideas into this comprehensive agreement.”

