Trump signals ‘indirect role’ in nuclear negotiations with Tehran

Shafaq News- Washington

US President Donald Trump noted on Tuesday that he will be “indirectly” involved in talks between Iran and the United States, set to begin in Geneva later in the day, adding that Tehran is motivated to negotiate.

Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One, the US president described the talks as “very important,” urging the Iranian side to adopt a more reasonable approach because “I don’t think they want the consequences of not making a deal,” and recalling that Iran experienced the impact of a tough negotiating posture when the US bombed Iranian nuclear sites in June 2025.

The second round of talks in Switzerland follows repeated US military threats against Iran over the country’s crackdown on anti-government protests and the ongoing dispute over its nuclear program.

On Monday, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi conveyed his belief that the US position on the nuclear issue had shifted toward “a more realistic one,” maintaining that Tehran would not yield to US threats.

He outlined that today’s meeting, mediated by Oman, will focus on Iran’s nuclear program and the potential lifting of economic sanctions imposed by Washington. The United States, in contrast, is pressing for broader concessions, including halting enrichment and ending support for regional allies such as Lebanon’s Hezbollah, Yemen’s Ansarallah, and armed groups in Iraq —proposals Iranian officials have consistently dismissed.

