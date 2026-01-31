Trump signals ongoing talks with Iran

Shafaq News- Washington

US President Donald Trump on Saturday confirmed that Washington’s approach toward Iran focuses on negotiation, and that current discussions could produce positive outcomes.

“Iran talks to us, and we’ll see if we can do something, otherwise we’ll see what happen,” Trump told Fox News, pointing out that the US has a fleet en route to Tehran, “bigger than the one we had —and we still have it— in Venezuela.”

Adding that the US does not share the details of its Iran-related plans with Gulf allies, he stressed that only Tehran knows the deadline set by Washington for reaching an agreement.

Trump’s remarks followed comments from Iran’s Supreme National Security Council Secretary Ali Larijani, who stated that negotiations with the United States are moving forward despite what he described as “artificially amplified media threats of war.”

Separately, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi confirmed that Tehran is prepared to negotiate and provide guarantees that it is not pursuing nuclear weapons. He also called for measures to ensure freedom of navigation and safe passage for commercial vessels through the Strait of Hormuz, citing its importance to Iran and neighboring states.

Araghchi previously noted that Washington has sought to communicate with Tehran through third parties, affirming that Iran remains open to a fair nuclear agreement.

Read more: Washington holds back: Calculated pressure, not war, shapes US policy toward Iran