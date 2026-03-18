Iran vows retaliation following Larijani assassination

Iran vows retaliation following Larijani assassination
2026-03-18T17:24:47+00:00

Shafaq News- Tehran

Iran’s Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, on Wednesday mourned Ali Larijani, the former secretary of the Supreme National Security Council recently assassinated in an Israeli strike, warning that those responsible “will soon pay the price.”

In a post on X, Khamenei portrayed Larijani as a knowledgeable, farsighted, and committed figure with extensive experience across political, military, security, cultural, and administrative affairs.

“Nearly five decades of service at different levels of the Islamic system shaped him into a distinguished personality,” he added, noting that his assassination underscores his importance and reflects “the hostility of Islam’s enemies.”

Yesterday, Iran confirmed Larijani’s death along with his son, Morteza, the council’s security affairs assistant, Ali Reza Bayat, and several bodyguards.

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