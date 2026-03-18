Iran vows retaliation following Larijani assassination

Shafaq News- Tehran

Iran’s Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, on Wednesday mourned Ali Larijani, the former secretary of the Supreme National Security Council recently assassinated in an Israeli strike, warning that those responsible “will soon pay the price.”

In a post on X, Khamenei portrayed Larijani as a knowledgeable, farsighted, and committed figure with extensive experience across political, military, security, cultural, and administrative affairs.

“Nearly five decades of service at different levels of the Islamic system shaped him into a distinguished personality,” he added, noting that his assassination underscores his importance and reflects “the hostility of Islam’s enemies.”

In the Name of God, the Compassionate, the Merciful“Do not suppose those who were slain in the way of Allah to be dead; no, they are living and provided for near their Lord” (Quran 3:169). — Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei (@MKhamenei_ir) March 18, 2026

Yesterday, Iran confirmed Larijani’s death along with his son, Morteza, the council’s security affairs assistant, Ali Reza Bayat, and several bodyguards.