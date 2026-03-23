IRGC Commander Killed in Israeli Raids on Shiraz

Shafaq News- Shiraz/ Bushehr

Iranian media reported on Monday that Ebrahim Mortazavi, a commander in the Islamic Revolutionary Guards (IRGC), was killed in strikes targeting Shiraz in southern Iran.

Earlier, Israeli military spokesperson Evi Dvirin noted that Israel carried out a broad wave of attacks on Iranian regime infrastructure, suggesting that several more weeks of operations against Hezbollah and Iran are expected.

Meanwhile, an Israeli airstrike struck the building housing Bushehr’s Meteorological Department, killing its head and causing several other fatalities. Tasnim News Agency reported that the facility, located in a non-military area, was hit twice, leaving extensive structural damage. Bushehr, home to Iran’s only operational nuclear power plant, relies on its meteorological services to monitor weather and maritime conditions critical for navigation and safety in the Gulf.

The assassinations follow the killing of Iran’s former Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in a joint US-Israeli strike on February 28. Several other senior IRGC commanders were also eliminated, along with Ali Larijani, the former secretary of the Supreme National Security Council.