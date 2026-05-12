Saudi Arabia launched retaliatory strikes inside Iran during regional war

Shafaq News- Riyadh

Saudi Arabia carried out previously undisclosed airstrikes inside Iran earlier this year in retaliation for attacks targeting the kingdom during the regional war, Reuters reported on Tuesday, citing two Western officials and two Iranian officials familiar with the matter.

The Saudi Air Force conducted the strikes in late March, marking the first publicly known direct Saudi military action on Iranian territory, according to the report. One Western official described the operation as “tit-for-tat strikes” launched after Saudi Arabia came under attack during the conflict.

The reported strikes came amid widening regional fallout following US and Israeli attacks on Iran on February 28. Tehran later launched missiles and drones targeting US assets and bases across all six Gulf Cooperation Council states while closing the Strait of Hormuz.

Read more: Long war with Iran: Repetition of history but with less preparation

Despite the military exchanges, Riyadh reportedly maintained diplomatic communication with Tehran throughout the conflict in an effort to prevent broader escalation. Reuters indicated that Saudi Arabia informed Iran of the retaliatory strikes through diplomatic channels, followed by intensive contacts and warnings of further action, eventually leading to an informal understanding aimed at reducing tensions.

One Iranian official quoted by Reuters confirmed that Tehran and Riyadh agreed to “cease hostilities, safeguard mutual interests, and prevent escalation.”

Ali Vaez, director of the Iran Project at the International Crisis Group, characterized the pattern of retaliation followed by de-escalation as a “pragmatic recognition” by both countries that uncontrolled escalation carried unacceptable risks.

The informal understanding reportedly took effect shortly before Washington and Tehran agreed to a broader ceasefire on April 7.

Saudi Arabia had increasingly warned of possible military responses in the weeks preceding the strikes, the agency noted. On March 19, Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud declared that Riyadh reserved the right to take military action if necessary. Three days later, Saudi authorities expelled Iran’s military attaché along with four Iranian embassy staff members.

Data cited by Reuters from the Saudi Defense Ministry showed that attacks targeting the kingdom declined sharply after the end of March, dropping from more than 105 missile and drone strikes in one week to around 25 during the first week of April.

It also reported that projectiles launched at Saudi Arabia shortly before the broader ceasefire were believed by Western sources to have originated from Iraqi territory rather than directly from Iran, suggesting Tehran had reduced direct attacks while allied armed groups continued operations.

Saudi Arabia later summoned Iraq’s ambassador on April 12 to protest attacks launched from Iraqi territory.

Read more: Iraqi factions' cross-border attacks draw warnings and Arab pressure

Reuters added that tensions briefly escalated again on April 7 and 8 after Saudi authorities reported dozens of drones and missiles targeting the kingdom, prompting Riyadh to consider retaliatory measures against Iran and Iraq before diplomatic efforts resumed.

Neither Saudi authorities nor Iran’s Foreign Ministry directly confirmed the reported operations, although a senior Saudi Foreign Ministry official reaffirmed Riyadh’s commitment to de-escalation and regional stability.