Komal condemns attacks on Iran and Iraqi Kurdistan amid rising tensions

Shafaq News- Al-Sulaymaniyah

The Kurdistan Justice Group (Komal) on Tuesday condemned attacks targeting Iran and Iraqi Kurdistan, describing them as “unjust” and warning that they reflect intensifying geopolitical rivalry across the region.

During a press conference, the group’s spokesperson, Muhammed Hakim, linked the strikes to broader regional power competition and argued that the developments aim to bolster Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s influence in the Middle East.

Hakim also dismissed speculation that Iran might collapse under pressure from the ongoing conflict, while cautioning that the war carries serious and far-reaching consequences. He urged solidarity with Kurds in eastern Kurdistan, referring to Kurdish-populated areas in Iran.

Read more: Between war and neutrality: Kurdistan navigates escalating US-Iran confrontation