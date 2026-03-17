300+ Iranian-linked strikes hit Kurdistan Region

Shafaq News- Erbil

More than 300 attacks by Iran and allied armed groups have struck the Kurdistan Region since late February, killing and wounding at least 59 people, the Christian Peacemaker Teams (CPT), a US-based monitoring organization, reported on Tuesday.

Between March 7 and 15, the organization recorded 111 strikes. Erbil bore the brunt, enduring 81 attacks, while Al-Sulaymaniyah faced 38.

Casualties rose even as the number of attacks dropped by more than 43% compared with the first week of the escalation. In the past week alone, 36 people were affected, including four deaths and 32 injuries. Vital energy infrastructure, government offices, and public facilities also came under fire, while 21 homes, hotels, and other buildings sustained damage from direct strikes or falling drone debris.

Security tensions have sharply intensified across the Kurdistan Region, with strategic locations —including Harir Air Base and Erbil International Airport— repeatedly targeted by rockets and drones amid the ongoing confrontation involving Iran, the United States, and Israel.

Read more: Caught between war and neutrality: Kurdistan navigates escalating US-Iran confrontation