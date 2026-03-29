Kurdistan Region records 470+ attacks, 107 casualties since Feb 28

Shafaq News- Erbil

474 attacks on the Kurdistan Region between February 28 and March 28 left 14 people dead and 93 others injured, the Community Peacemaker Teams (CPT) said on Sunday.

The group noted that the attacks damaged at least 46 civilian homes and 32 vehicles, and disrupted education in schools, institutes, and universities across the Region.

“Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) carried out 179 assaults, while Iran-aligned groups in Iraq conducted 295,” the CPT indicated, adding that most strikes were concentrated in Erbil province, which recorded 370 incidents -over 78% of the total- followed by Al-Sulaymaniyah with 90, Duhok with 11, and Halabja with three.

The attacks targeted a wide range of locations, including US diplomatic facilities, bases of Iranian Kurdish opposition groups, sites belonging to the Kurdistan Regional Government’s Ministry of Peshmerga, oil fields, communication infrastructure, residential areas, and public facilities.

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