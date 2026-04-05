Iraqi faction hit drone military bases in Kuwait, Jordan and Syria

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Saraya Awliya Al-Dam, an Iraqi armed faction, claimed drone attacks targeting sites in Kuwait, Jordan, and Syria, bases, and energy facilities across the region on Sunday.

The group released a video showing attacks on Ali Al-Salem Air Base in Kuwait, Muwaffaq Salti Air Base in Jordan, and the US base in Qasrak, Syria.

Meanwhile, Abdul Qader Al-Karbalaei, a military aide in Harakat al-Nujaba faction, said, “Trump, his agents, followers, and servants should know that at dawn on Tuesday, all their interests, bases, and energy facilities in the region will become legitimate targets for the resistance, with no red lines whatsoever.”

Earlier on Sunday, US President Donald Trump threatened Iran of facing attacks on critical infrastructure Iran if no agreement is reached and the Strait of Hormuz is not reopened by April 4 in the evening.