CCHF cases rise in Iraq’s Nineveh

CCHF cases rise in Iraq’s Nineveh
2026-05-22T11:50:36+00:00

Shafaq News- Nineveh

Health authorities in Nineveh, northern Iraq, recorded a new case of Crimean-Congo Hemorrhagic Fever (CCHF) on Friday involving a 24-year-old man, marking the second confirmed infection in the province within three days, a source at Nineveh Health Directorate told Shafaq News.

The patient was admitted to Al-Salam Teaching Hospital on May 19 as a suspected case before laboratory tests conducted in Baghdad confirmed the infection, prompting his transfer to Al-Shifa Specialized Hospital for treatment and monitoring.

According to the Shafaq News tracker, Iraq has recorded 16 CCHF cases since the beginning of this year without any fatalities.

Related News arrow right header.svg

Shafaq Live
Shafaq Live
English
English
Radio radio icon