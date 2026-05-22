CCHF cases rise in Iraq’s Nineveh

Shafaq News- Nineveh

Health authorities in Nineveh, northern Iraq, recorded a new case of Crimean-Congo Hemorrhagic Fever (CCHF) on Friday involving a 24-year-old man, marking the second confirmed infection in the province within three days, a source at Nineveh Health Directorate told Shafaq News.

The patient was admitted to Al-Salam Teaching Hospital on May 19 as a suspected case before laboratory tests conducted in Baghdad confirmed the infection, prompting his transfer to Al-Shifa Specialized Hospital for treatment and monitoring.

According to the Shafaq News tracker, Iraq has recorded 16 CCHF cases since the beginning of this year without any fatalities.