Iraq’s Nineveh reports first CCHF infection of 2026

Shafaq News- Nineveh

Health authorities in Iraq’s Nineveh province recorded the first case of Crimean-Congo Hemorrhagic Fever (CCHF) this year, a source in the provincial health directorate told Shafaq News on Tuesday.

The patient, a 27-year-old laborer from Qayyarah district south of Mosul, was admitted to hospital on May 15 with suspected infection before laboratory results received today confirmed the case.

Across Iraq, authorities have recorded 15 other CCHF cases since the start of 2026, including nine in Dhi Qar, five in Diyala, and one in Kirkuk.

In 2025, the country registered 247 infections and 38 deaths linked to the disease, according to Shafaq News tracker.

Read more: Blood, ticks, and broken systems: The resurgence of CCHF in Iraq