Iran attacks Kurdish opposition Komala camp near Al-Sulaymaniyah

Shafaq News- Al-Sulaymaniyah

Iranian missiles hit the opposition Komala Party of Iranian Kurdistan in the Surdash area of Al-Sulaymaniyah province in Kurdistan Region, the group stated on Monday.

In a statement, Komala added that since the start of the conflict involving Iran, the United States, and Israel, Tehran has targeted Komala headquarters with more than 77 missiles and drones.

Earlier in the day, Salah Bayazidi, the Washington representative of Komala, denied reports claiming that Iranian Kurdish political parties had received weapons shipments from the United States.

“Kurdish forces would remain a key factor in shaping the future of political and field developments inside Iran,” he said, arguing that Kurdish political parties remain an important factor since they possess decades of political and organizational experience, active networks inside the country, and a long history of resistance against Iran.

Bayazidi warned that if tensions and conflict continue to escalate, Kurdish parties would again be capable of playing a prominent role within “a broader democratic opposition framework involving other Iranian forces.”