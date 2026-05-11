Trump claims Iranian Kurds blocked weapons deliveries during Iran protests

Shafaq News- Washington

US President Donald Trump on Monday expressed “disappointment” with Iranian Kurdish groups, accusing them of keeping weapons intended for anti-government protesters in Iran.

Speaking to reporters in the Oval Office, Trump said the Iranian people took to the streets with “no guns," adding, “We thought the Kurds were going to give [them] weapons, but the Kurds disappointed us. The Kurds take, take, take.”

He further alleged that Washington had “sent some guns with ammunition, and it was supposed to be delivered, but they kept it.”

In an April interview with Fox News, Trump similarly asserted that the United States had sent “a lot” of weapons to protesters during nationwide demonstrations in Iran and that “the Kurds took the guns.”

An official from the Kurdistan Democratic Party of Iran (KDPI), however, denied the accusations in an interview with our agency at the time, stressing that no Kurdish party in eastern Kurdistan — referring to Iran’s Kurdish-majority regions — had received such support during the January protests.

Former US diplomat William Lawrence previously told Shafaq News that the Trump administration was betting on internal unrest in Iran —particularly among Kurdish groups— as part of a broader strategy to pressure the Iranian government and fuel instability inside the country.

Read more: Iran’s protests between economic crisis and political contestation