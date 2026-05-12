Iraq unveils new “SARA 1” multi-role drone system

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq’s National Security Service introduced on Tuesday a new multi-role drone system designed to strengthen aerial surveillance and field intelligence operations.

The unmanned platform, named “SARA 1,” is equipped with advanced monitoring and imaging systems capable of operating day and night under various weather conditions while offering high maneuverability and rapid response capabilities.

According to the agency, the drone has already undergone field deployment and demonstrated “efficiency and reliability” in executing security missions, with officials describing the launch as part of broader efforts to improve operational control and address evolving threats through modern technology.

The announcement comes amid wider Iraqi efforts to upgrade the country’s military and air defense infrastructure. Earlier this year, caretaker Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani directed authorities to modernize and expand Iraq’s air defense capabilities.

On March 31, the cabinet also approved contracts for new air defense systems and related logistical requirements while reviewing plans to resume air traffic across Iraqi airspace under enhanced security measures.

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